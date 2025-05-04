Babil Khan Emotional Breakdown: Actor’S Team Issues Clarification

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) In the light of actor Babil Khan's emotional breakdown video on Instagram, which led to several speculations of bullying in the Hindi film industry, the actor team has now issued a statement thereby tendering a clarification on his part.

While the actor named actors like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, his team has said that he was merely appreciating the good work put up by these actors in the Hindi film industry which seems to be bleeding commercially, of late.

The statement shared by the actor's team read,“Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days, and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon. That said, a video of Babil has been widely misinterpreted and taken out of context”.

It further read,“In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration, for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry. We respectfully urge media publications and the public to consider the full context of his words rather than drawing conclusions from fragmented video clips”.

The video concerned Babil's fans and netizens who said that the actor is going through a difficult time, and is not in the right frame of mind. After he shared the video of himself breaking down in front of the camera, Babil went on to delete his Instagram profile.

The web search of the actor's Instagram profile doesn't yield any result, and shows the webpage wired to Instagram account as non-existent.

Earlier, Babil, who is the son of the late Indian acting legend Irrfan Khan, shared a video (which was later deleted), where he appears visibly upset and in tears as he speaks about feeling alienated in the film industry.