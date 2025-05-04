Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sheinbaum Rejects Trump’s Offer Regarding Mexico’s Drug War

2025-05-04 06:24:51
(MENAFN) Mexican Leader Claudia Sheinbaum publicly declared on Saturday that she had declined a proposition from U.S. Leader Donald Trump involving the deployment of American forces into Mexico to support the battle against drug cartels, as reported by U.S. media outlets.

Speaking at a public engagement, Sheinbaum verified a report originally published by the media the day before.

The report disclosed that Trump had pressed for a stronger American military role in Mexico’s ongoing struggle against organized crime, according to coverage by the media.

“It’s true,” Sheinbaum acknowledged, recounting private conversations with Trump over recent months.

She explained that during those exchanges, the U.S. president asked, “How can we help you fight drug trafficking? I propose that the United States Army enter to help you.”

Sheinbaum stated she firmly rejected the suggestion, responding, “No, President Trump, our territory is inalienable, sovereignty is inalienable. ... We can collaborate, we can work together, but with you in your territory and us in ours. We can share information, but we will never accept the presence of the United States Army on our territory.”

An article from the media dated May 2 reported that Trump allegedly made the proposal during a phone discussion with Sheinbaum on April 16, claiming U.S. troops could provide effective assistance in Mexico’s efforts to combat cartel violence.

