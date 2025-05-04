403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lady Gaga’S Historic Copacabana Concert: Complete Setlist And Details
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Lady Gaga delivered a spectacular free concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, May 3, 2025, drawing a record-breaking crowd of 2.1 million people according to official figures from Riotur. The performance, which lasted 2 hours and 1 minute, marked the pop icon's triumphant return to Brazil after a 13-year absence.
The megaconcert was part of Rio's "Todo Mundo no Rio" project, following Madonna's successful show at the same location in 2024. While Madonna attracted 1.6 million fans, Lady Gaga's performance surpassed this figure, though it didn't break the all-time Copacabana record held by Rod Stewart's 1994 New Year's Eve concert that drew 3.5 million attendees.
This marked Gaga's first performance in Brazil since her 2012 "Born This Way Ball" tour. In 2017, she had canceled a scheduled appearance at Rock in Rio due to severe pain caused by fibromyalgia, making this return particularly meaningful for her Brazilian fans.
Economic Impact and Investment
The concert received substantial financial backing:
Economic projections indicated the event would generate around R$600.0 million ($107.14 million) for Rio's economy-double what Madonna's show produced the previous year. This impressive return on investment explains why Rio has committed to hosting similar international concerts every May until at least 2028, transforming what was traditionally low season into a major tourism period.
Production Details
The production was massive in scale:
Lady Gaga described the show as a "gothic opera," featuring five distinct acts with more than 10 costume changes throughout the performance, including one outfit featuring the colors of Brazil.
Security Arrangements
To manage the enormous crowd, authorities deployed:
Complete Setlist
Lady Gaga's performance was divided into five thematic acts, featuring songs from her new album "Mayhem" alongside her classic hits:
Act I: Of Velvet and Vice
1. Bloody Mary (shortened version)
2. Abracadabra
3. Judas (shortened version)
4. Scheiße (shortened version)
5. Garden of Eden
6. Poker Face
7. Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix; ballroom battle)
Act II: And She Fell Into a Gothic Dream
8. Perfect Celebrity (shortened version)
9. Disease
10. Paparazzi (shortened version)
11. Alejandro (shortened version)
12. The Beast (shortened version)
Act III: The Beautiful Nightmare That Knows Her Name
13. Killah
14. Zombieboy
15. Die With a Smile (shortened version)
16. How Bad Do U Want Me
17. Wake Her Up! (Remix of "Abracadabra")
Act IV: To Wake Her Is to Lose Her
18. Shadow of a Man
19. Born This Way
20. Blade of Grass
21. Shallow
22. Vanish Into You
Finale: Eternal Aria of the Monster Heart
23. Bad Romance
Lady Gaga's Historic Copacabana Concert: Complete Setlist and Details
The megaconcert was part of Rio's "Todo Mundo no Rio" project, following Madonna's successful show at the same location in 2024. While Madonna attracted 1.6 million fans, Lady Gaga's performance surpassed this figure, though it didn't break the all-time Copacabana record held by Rod Stewart's 1994 New Year's Eve concert that drew 3.5 million attendees.
This marked Gaga's first performance in Brazil since her 2012 "Born This Way Ball" tour. In 2017, she had canceled a scheduled appearance at Rock in Rio due to severe pain caused by fibromyalgia, making this return particularly meaningful for her Brazilian fans.
Economic Impact and Investment
The concert received substantial financial backing:
Total investment: approximately R$92.0 million ($16.43 million)
Government contribution: R$15.0 million ($2.68 million) each from Rio's municipal and state governments
Private sponsors: Including Santander, Corona, and C&A
Economic projections indicated the event would generate around R$600.0 million ($107.14 million) for Rio's economy-double what Madonna's show produced the previous year. This impressive return on investment explains why Rio has committed to hosting similar international concerts every May until at least 2028, transforming what was traditionally low season into a major tourism period.
Production Details
The production was massive in scale:
Stage size: 1,260 m2 (significantly larger than Madonna's 812 m2)
Stage elevation: 2.20 meters above the sand for improved visibility
Display technology: Massive LED panel and 10 additional LED screens along the beach
Supporting acts: Cat Dealers & DubDogz (17:30), Pabllo Vittar with Club Vittar DJ-set (19:30), and post-show performances by Tropkillaz and Duda Beat
Lady Gaga described the show as a "gothic opera," featuring five distinct acts with more than 10 costume changes throughout the performance, including one outfit featuring the colors of Brazil.
Security Arrangements
To manage the enormous crowd, authorities deployed:
Over 5,000 security agents in total
3,000 police officers with 70 vehicles
78 observation towers
Drones with facial recognition capability
18 blockade points and 18 facial recognition checkpoints
Bilingual guides at local police stations
Complete Setlist
Lady Gaga's performance was divided into five thematic acts, featuring songs from her new album "Mayhem" alongside her classic hits:
Act I: Of Velvet and Vice
1. Bloody Mary (shortened version)
2. Abracadabra
3. Judas (shortened version)
4. Scheiße (shortened version)
5. Garden of Eden
6. Poker Face
7. Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix; ballroom battle)
Act II: And She Fell Into a Gothic Dream
8. Perfect Celebrity (shortened version)
9. Disease
10. Paparazzi (shortened version)
11. Alejandro (shortened version)
12. The Beast (shortened version)
Act III: The Beautiful Nightmare That Knows Her Name
13. Killah
14. Zombieboy
15. Die With a Smile (shortened version)
16. How Bad Do U Want Me
17. Wake Her Up! (Remix of "Abracadabra")
Act IV: To Wake Her Is to Lose Her
18. Shadow of a Man
19. Born This Way
20. Blade of Grass
21. Shallow
22. Vanish Into You
Finale: Eternal Aria of the Monster Heart
23. Bad Romance
Lady Gaga's Historic Copacabana Concert: Complete Setlist and Details
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment