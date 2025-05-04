403
Bolivia’S Political Landscape Fractures As Senate President Launches Presidential Bid
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bolivian Senate President Andrónico Rodríguez announced his presidential candidacy on May 3 in Oruro, marking a dramatic split with his former mentor Evo Morales. The 37-year-old politician accepted his nomination during a large gathering where supporters waved white flags and displayed "Andrónico President" signs.
Rodríguez becomes the third leftist leader to enter the race for the August 17 elections. He joins current President Luis Arce seeking reelection and former President Morales attempting a controversial fourth term. All three politicians previously belonged to the leadership of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) party.
The announcement deepens the fragmentation of Bolivia's dominant political force. Internal conflict has divided MAS into hostile camps, with Morales's supporters controlling the Senate while Arce's loyalists hold the Chamber of Deputies. This split has effectively paralyzed governance amid worsening economic conditions.
Rodríguez appeared in polls from March as a frontrunner when Morales was excluded due to legal impediments. The Senate President holds significant influence as vice-president of the powerful coca producers' union, traditionally Morales's strongest support base.
Bolivia faces a severe economic crisis that compounds its political turmoil. The country struggles with 7.94% inflation, depleted foreign currency reserves, and widespread fuel shortages. Long lines at gas stations have become common as the government maintains costly subsidies despite declining domestic production.
The political rivalry traces back to 2019 when Morales resigned following contested elections. Arce, once Morales's economy minister, won the presidency in 2020 but later broke with his former boss. Morales has since announced Arce's "self-expulsion" from MAS and formed a new movement called "Evo Pueblo."
Opposition forces have fielded five presidential candidates. Businessman Samuel Doria Medina and former president Jorge Quiroga lead this group in current polling. Their prospects improve as the left continues its internal battle.
Rodríguez had previously faced resistance from coca grower federations loyal to Morales. These groups attempted to ban his candidacy in March, revealing the tensions that existed before his official announcement.
