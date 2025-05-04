403
UK Announces Arrest Of Iranians For Plotting Terrorist Acts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, May 4 (KUNA) -- British police announced on Sunday the arrest of eight individuals -- seven of whom are Iranian nationals -- in counterterrorism operations across various cities and regions.
The Metropolitan Police stated that three Iranians were arrested Saturday night in London, while five others -- four of them Iranians -- were detained in Manchester, Rochdale, Swindon, Stockport, and an area west of London.
All suspects, who are men, were arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts, specifically targeting certain buildings. The arrests in London were not linked to the other five arrests in different locations.
The police noted that investigations are still in the early stages, focusing on uncovering motives, the background of the charges, and addressing any potential threats to other targets.
Meanwhile, UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper told the BBC that these operations reflect serious incidents and highlight the ongoing need for authorities to adapt their national security response.
The BBC also quoted a security source saying the identity and nationality of the eighth suspect have yet to be confirmed. (end)
