Chinese Pres. To Visit Moscow On May 7
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, May 4 (KUNA) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Moscow on May 7 to participate in the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in World War II, said the Kremlin on Sunday.
In a statement, the Kremlin noted that the Russian and Chinese presidents would hold extensive bilateral talks on ways to develop the comprehensive partnership and enhance strategic dialogue amid growing regional and international challenges. (end)
