Toulouse Clinch FIBA 3X3 Lusail Challenger Title In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: France's Toulouse claimed the FIBA 3X3 Lusail Challenger International Championship title yesterday after beating Serbia's Lyman 20-18 in the final.

Organised by the Qatar Basketball Federation in cooperation with the Qatar Diar Company, and under the supervision of FIBA, the championship witnessed the participation of 16 international teams from world over.

Mohammed bin Saad Al Mughaiseeb, President of the Qatar Basketball Federation, and Eng. Fahad Abdullatif Al Jahrami, Chief Development and Asset Management Officer of Qatari Diar, honoured the winners with the prizes.

The top three teams from the tournament have qualified for the next global round, which will be held in Amsterdam from May 17-18.

Among the teams that participated in this version were teams from Europe, such as French Toulouse, Lehman and Partizan Serbian, Swiss Logano, Candafa Latvi, Lithuanian Condaian, and Spain.

The list of teams also included clubs from the Americas such as Carolina (Puerto Rico) and New York Harlem (USA), as well as the Rwandan Kigali and Japanese Nichinomia from Asia and Africa.

Participation was not limited to foreign teams. Five teams from Qatar also participated: Al Wakrah, Al Rayyan, Al Gharafa, Al Khor and Doha.