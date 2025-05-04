Minister Of State Meets Secretary-General Of Italian Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi, met today with HE Riccardo Guariglia, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them. They also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and Syria, in addition to developments in the Mediterranean region.





