The Growth Journey Of Emerging Leaders At HEC Doha

Doha: Integrated within the dynamic Qatar Foundation (QF) ecosystem, HEC Paris continues to set the benchmark for leadership education with the launch of its Emerging Leaders Track (ELT) of the Executive MBA (EMBA) program.

The inaugural cohort - representing 12 nationalities, with 69% women and 56% Qatari nationals - epitomizes HEC Paris' commitment to diversity and excellence.

Ranked among the European's top business schools by the Financial Times, HEC Paris redefines leadership education through innovative, participant-centered programs.

The EMBA ELT accommodates the demanding schedules of mid-career professionals while fostering strategic leadership and a global perspective.

Participants explore cutting-edge courses on innovation and sustainability and engage in immersive experiences in London, Dubai, and Doha.

The objective of the program is to equip participants to lead with impact and drive innovation, embodying a legacy of excellence that meets the future of leadership – in alignment with the HEC Paris mission.

Two standout participants of the EMBA ELT, Tariq Atiyah and Muneera Al-Mana, share their transformative journeys of professional and personal growth within the QF ecosystem.

Tariq Atiyah: Innovating with Purpose

Tariq Atiyah exemplifies resilience and innovation cultivated through Qatar Foundation's ecosystem.

A graduate of Qatar Academy and Texas A&M University in Qatar, Tariq's academic journey led him to specialize in mechanical engineering, working on groundbreaking projects in predictive maintenance and energy-efficient vehicle design. Beyond academics, he co-founded Bookeroo, a platform that connects communities through fitness and recreational activities.

Tariq chose the EMBA ELT for its unique focus on emerging leaders.

“No other program offers an executive track tailored to young leaders like me. It brings together high-achieving peers with world-class faculty and industry experts, creating an unparalleled learning experience,” he says.

For Tariq, the EMBA ELT aligns with his commitment to personal growth and national development.

“I've developed a strong sense of loyalty and cultural awareness within Qatar Foundation's environment. This program enables me to collaborate with a diverse cohort, fostering partnerships that drive positive change across Qatar's society and economy.”

Tariq's experiences – from engaging with Arab innovators in Silicon Valley to building schools in Nepal – have reinforced his values of giving back and teamwork.

“The program's emphasis on strategic thinking broadens my perspective, while the diverse cohort exposes me to new industries,” he explains.

Encouraging aspiring leaders to join the EMBA ELT, Tariq adds,“Balancing coursework with family and professional commitments is challenging, but the rewards are immense. Participants gain knowledge, networks, and a broadened leadership perspective.”

Muneera Mohammed Al-Mana: Driving Transformation

Muneera Mohammed Al-Mana's journey reflects her passion for transformation and lifelong learning.

A Georgetown University graduate in International Politics, she now holds a leadership role in talent development.

Joining the EMBA ELT was both a professional and personal milestone.

“The program pushes us to think creatively and immediately apply insights on the job,” Muneera says.

She credits the Qatar Foundation's ecosystem for instilling a growth mindset and ambition.

“From Qatar Academy to HEC Paris, QF's holistic approach has equipped me with the skills to continuously grow and contribute.”

Reflecting on her educational foundation, Munera emphasizes:“The IB program at Qatar Academy taught me to think critically, communicate effectively, and actively reflect on milestones. These skills continue to shape my professional and personal growth.”

Building on this strong foundation, she is actively advancing her leadership abilities within the Emerging Leaders track of her EMBA program, continuously growing and refining her skills.

A Program That Shapes Future Leaders

Dr. Shaheena Janjuha-Jivraj, Academic Director of the Emerging Leaders Track of the EMBA, highlights the program's transformative impact.

“Participants experience a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning, and a commitment to sustainability and innovation. This dynamic pathway equips them to navigate complex business landscapes and drive positive changes in their communities.”

As the first cohort of the Emerging Leaders Track of the EMBA embarks on its journey, the aspirations, and accomplishments of participants like Tariq and Muneera underscore the program's transformative power.

Dr. Pablo Martin de Holan, Dean of HEC Paris, Doha, adds,“Their stories reflect the strength of Qatar Foundation's ecosystem in nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and preparing leaders to achieve the national ambitions of Vision 2030.”