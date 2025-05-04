Amir Arrives In The UAE

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrives in Abu Dhabi today on a fraternal visit to the sisterly United Arab Emirates.

His Highness and his accompanying delegation were received by HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

Also present at the reception were HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Presidential Affairs; HH Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; HH Lieutenant General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; HE Dr. Sultan Salmeen Saeed Al-Mansouri, Qatar's ambassador to the UAE; and HE Sheikh Zayed Khalifa Sultan Shakhboot Al-Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Qatar.



HH the Amir is accompanied by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.