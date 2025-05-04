Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To New Prime Minister Of Yemen

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Salem Saleh Salem bin Breik on the occasion of his appointment as Prime Minister of the sisterly Republic of Yemen, wishing him success and further development and growth in the relations between the two brotherly countries.

