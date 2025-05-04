403
Japanese Foreign Minister Holds Talks with Saudi, French Counterparts
(MENAFN) Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya held conversations on Friday regarding the current developments in the Gaza Strip with his Saudi and French peers, as per an announcement from Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
While on an official visit to France, Iwaya engaged in dialogue with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot about the conditions in Gaza and the broader Palestinian situation.
During a prior visit to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Iwaya emphasized the significance of upholding the "ceasefire agreement" in Gaza and addressed the urgent need to enhance the "critical humanitarian situation."
He and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan agreed on the necessity of advancing initiatives toward achieving a "two-state solution."
Hostilities reignited in Gaza on March 18, as the Israeli military resumed its offensive, effectively ending the "Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement" with the Palestinian faction Hamas.
Since October 2023, the conflict has led to the deaths of over 52,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children.
Beyond Middle Eastern affairs, Iwaya also addressed the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia with both the Saudi and French governments.
In his talks with Faisal, Iwaya explored cooperation in the fields of energy and defense, and they also touched on the negotiations between the United States and Iran concerning Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.
In discussions with Barrot, both ministers highlighted that "security in the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific" regions is "inseparable."
They examined ways to ensure a steady supply of "critical minerals," and looked at boosting economic partnerships and other collaborative efforts.
