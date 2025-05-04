Kuwait Builders Summit '25 Mon. Main Partner For Vision 2035

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Al-Dabous

KUWAIT, May 4 (KUNA) -- The 2025 Kuwait Builders Summit (KBS), scheduled on Monday, will host a variety of officials and experts within this field in an event seen as one of the main contributors to the Kuwait development Vision 2035.

The summit, under the auspices and attendance of State Minister for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Abdullatif Al-Meshari, focuses on the latest opportunities within this sector, allowing investors and international partners to negotiate and strike deals.

Speaking to KUNA about the event, chairman of the consultative committee Dr. Khaled Mahdi said that the summit was a strategic platform to showcase Kuwait's leading role within construction and development.

This is the first summit of its kind in Kuwait, he affirmed, adding that the latest construction technologies and methods would be focused upon.

Kuwait's major and most ambitious infrastructural projects would focused upon during the course of the summit, which would provide investors and international partners with a glimpse of what the country has to offer, Dr. Mahdi pointed out.

He revealed that the use of AI, green technology and economy, renewable energy, and diverse economical resources would be featured during the course of the summit.

Dr. Mahdi said that the Kuwaiti private sector would be given an opportunity to explore business ventures with investors and international partners to thrive the national economy and create competitiveness within the local construction and building scene.

Companies, partaking in the summit, would be encouraged to use the latest in AI to analyze large amounts of data within the construction and utilize such information in boosting their efficacy, he added.

The summit will have a positive impact on national economy and private sector, helping to transfer advance technology to the country and boost Kuwait's status within the construction domain.