German Left Party Leader Calls for NATO Shift, Suggests U.S.-Russia Security Alliance
(MENAFN) Jan van Aken, co-leader of the German Left party, has proposed a radical shift in global security dynamics, advocating for the establishment of a new alliance that includes both Russia and the United States, as he believes the current NATO framework “has no future.”
In a recent interview, van Aken reaffirmed the party's commitment to its 2011 stance, which called for Germany's withdrawal from NATO and the formation of a new collective security arrangement. He emphasized.
“We never wanted to abolish NATO without replacement but rather replace it with a cooperative security system,” addressing concerns about European defense capabilities without American backing. Van Aken envisions a model akin to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), aimed at fostering peacekeeping and collaborative defense efforts.
“Something like OECD 2.0. A peace and defense alliance, together with Russia and the US. But of course, if we were to rebuild it, it would certainly require another ten years of confidence-building measures. NATO would still exist that long, but it no longer has a future,” he concluded.
