Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Modi Meets Indian Air Force Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh
Earlier, PM Modi emphasised India's commitment to decisive action against terrorism and those who support it.Watch the video here
Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi met the prime minister on Saturday and briefed him on the overall situation in the critical sea lanes in the Arabian Sea, PTI reported.
Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 tourists, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) was convened the next day. The government has granted the armed forces full operational autonomy to determine the strategy, targets, and timing of India's response.
Earlier on Friday, the IAF conducted a flypast and operational exercise on Friday along the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.Lucknow, India, May 02, 2025: IAF fighter jets and transport planes, including helicopters, tested the Ganga Expressway's emergency airstrip in Shahjahanpur on Friday afternoon. The air show included fighter jets like Rafale, Mirage, and Jaguar practising touch-and-go manoeuvres on the 3.5 km airstrip in Shahjapur, Uttar Pradesh, India on Friday, May 02, 2025. (Photo by Hindustan Times)
As part of the drill, the IAF performed take-off and landing operations on a 3.5-kilometre stretch of an airstrip located in Shahjahanpur, which is part of the under-construction Ganga Expressway project.
Opposition parties have extended their full support to the government's efforts in responding to the recent terror attack, affirming unity against those responsible.
During a briefing to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), officials highlighted the cross-border linkages involved in the incident. It was also noted that the attack occurred shortly after the successful conduct of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and amid the region's ongoing economic growth and development.
In response, the government has announced a series of strong measures, including the decision to suspend the Indus Water Treat , as a clear signal to Pakistan over its alleged support for cross-border terrorism.
