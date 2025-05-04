Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UP Girl, 15, Attacks Shopkeeper With Blade After He Refuses To Take Back Item

2025-05-04 05:00:47
(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, a 15-year-old girl attacked a shopkeeper with a sharp blade on Friday after the latter refused to take back the items purchased from his shop.

The owner of the shop stated that the girl had been returning used items for a very long time and that there were several instances where he had even taken the items back without any resistance and refunded the full amount. However, annoyed by the practice, he this time refused to take them back, NDTV reported.

The furious girl first abused the victim and within seconds pulled out a blade and attacked the shopkeeper, leaving him severely injured on his hands and stomach. The shopkeeper was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Reportedly, four people – two men and two women – were present at the shop at the time of the incident.

As the girl ran out after attacking the shopkeeper, the four people caught her.

The victim's family has filed a complaint against the girl and an investigation is underway. Residents of the area stated that the girl is mentally unstable and is currently receiving treatment, the report further added.

MENAFN04052025007365015876ID1109505015

