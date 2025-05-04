Bengaluru Police Arrest 4 For Selling IPL Tickets At 8 Times The Original Price

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Bengaluru Police have uncovered a ticket black market racket for the Indian Premier League (IPL) in a special operation, just before the scheduled match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Four individuals have been taken into custody in connection with the case.

Acting on a tip-off received on Friday, the police initiated a special operation to apprehend the suspects. One individual was initially detained with 12 IPL tickets in his possession, each valued at ₹1,200. However, the accused were selling them for ₹10,000, India Today reported.

Following information provided by the first accused, the police arrested three more individuals on Saturday near Miller's Road. They were found in possession of 20 IPL tickets, each valued at ₹1,200, along with ₹1 lakh in cash and three mobile phones.

In total, the police have seized 32 CSK vs RCB tickets, ₹1 lakh in cash, and four mobile phones. The combined value of the seized items amounts to ₹1.78 lakh.

This follows earlier arrests by the Bengaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) special team, which detained multiple individuals in connection with illegal cricket betting and black-market ticket sales related to Tata IPL 2025 matches held between April 2 and April 18.



As part of coordinated operations across the city, the Cubbon Park Police Station executed two significant actions. In the first, one individual was arrested for illegal betting and found to be in possession of betting chips valued at ₹42,91,659, along with bank funds totalling ₹31,49,654.