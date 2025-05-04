403
U.S. Officials Condemn Germany’S “Tyranny In Disguise” After Afd Classification As Extremist
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) US officials have launched sharp criticism against Germany following its domestic intelligence agency's decision to classify the country's top-polling party AfD as an "extremist" group, viewing the move as authoritarian overreach against political opposition.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned Germany's actions in unambiguous terms. "Germany has just empowered its intelligence agency to surveil the opposition. This is not democracy; it's tyranny in disguise," Rubio posted on X. He insisted the afreal extremism lies not with the AfD but in "deadly open-border immigration policies" that the party opposes.
Vice President JD Vance amplified this criticism, accusing Germany of reconstructing "a Berlin Wall" against political dissent. "The West united to dismantle the Berlin Wall. Now, it has been rebuilt-not by the Soviets or Russians but by the German establishment," Vance stated on social media.
This rebuke follows Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) designating the entire AfD party as extremist. The agency claimed the party "seeks to exclude specific demographic groups from equal societal engagement" and employs hateful language aimed at destabilizing democratic frameworks.
The classification grants German authorities expanded powers to monitor the party's activities and communications. The AfD, which has gained significant electoral support as Germany's largest party , immediately denounced the ruling as "politically driven".
The Trump administration's defense of the AfD isn't new. In February, Vice President Vance personally met with AfD leader Alice Weidel in Munich after delivering a provocative speech at the Munich Security Conference. During that address, he criticized European countries for allegedly failing to uphold free speech and specifically condemned Germany's ostracization of the AfD.
Germany's Foreign Ministry responded directly to Rubio's accusations, stating: "This is democracy. This decision stems from a comprehensive and independent investigation aimed at safeguarding our constitution." The ministry emphasized that the ruling could be contested in courts and added, "Our history has taught us that right-wing extremism must be confronted".
The diplomatic dispute emerges as Germany prepares to install Friedrich Merz as chancellor following a recent coalition agreement. It also coincides with the approach of the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat, adding historical weight to the clash over how democracies should handle far-right political movements.
US criticism reflects a view that Germany is using state institutions to suppress legitimate political opposition rather than protecting democracy-a perspective that has widened the growing rift between the traditional allies.
