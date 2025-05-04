403
Football Games For Sunday, May 4, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments.
From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.
Whether you're following European domestic competitions, South American women's football, or intense cup matches, the excitement is guaranteed.
With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a da full of football drama and entertainment.
Germany – Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga
8:30 AM – Nürnberg x Elversberg – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
8:30 AM – Hertha Berlin x Greuther Fürth – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
8:30 AM – Karlsruher x Kaiserslautern – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
10:30 AM – Augsburg x Holstein Kiel – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
12:30 PM – Freiburg x Bayer Leverkusen – Bundesliga
Channels: Cultura and OneFootball
2:30 PM – Mainz 05 x Eintracht Frankfurt – Bundesliga
Channels: Nosso Futebol and OneFootball
England – Premier League and Women's Super League
8:00 AM – Manchester United x Manchester City – Women's Super League
Channels: Disney+
10:00 AM – Brighton x Newcastle – Premier League
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
10:00 AM – West Ham x Tottenham – Premier League
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
10:00 AM – Brentford x Manchester United – Premier League
Channels: Disney+
10:15 AM – Tottenham x Chelsea – Women's Super League
Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
12:30 PM – Chelsea x Liverpool – Premier League
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
Spain – La Liga and La Liga 2
9:00 AM – Real Madrid x Celta de Vigo – La Liga
Channels: Disney+
9:00 AM – Levante x Tenerife – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
11:15 AM – Sevilla x Leganés – La Liga
Channels: Disney+
1:30 PM – Espanyol x Real Bétis – La Liga
Channels: Disney+
1:30 PM – Almería x Eldense – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
1:30 PM – Cartagena x Racing Santander – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
4:00 PM – Real Sociedad x Athletic Bilbao – La Liga
Channels: Disney+
Italy – Serie A
7:30 AM – Empoli x Lazio – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
10:00 AM – Monza x Atalanta – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
1:00 PM – Roma x Fiorentina – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
3:45 PM – Bologna x Juventus – Serie A
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
Scotland – Scottish Premiership
8:00 AM – Rangers x Celtic – Scottish Premiership
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
Austria – Bundesliga
9:30 AM – Rapid Wien x Wolfsberger – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
9:30 AM – FC BW Linz x Sturm Graz – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
9:30 AM – Hartberg x Altach – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
12:00 PM – Red Bull Salzburg x Austria Wien – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
Norway – Eliteserien
12:00 PM – Viking x Sarpsborg – Eliteserien
Channels: OneFootball
12:00 PM – Tromso x Sandefjord – Eliteserien
Channels: OneFootball
12:00 PM – Stromsgodset x Kristiansund – Eliteserien
Channels: OneFootball
12:00 PM – Molde x Haugesund – Eliteserien
Channels: OneFootball
2:15 PM – Rosenborg x Bryne FK – Eliteserien
Channels: OneFootball
Poland – Ekstraklasa
12:30 PM – Jagiellonia x Gornik Zabrze – Ekstraklasa
Channels: OneFootball
Turkey – Süperlig
1:00 PM – Fenerbahçe x Besiktas – Süperlig
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Belgium – Jupiler Pro League
1:00 PM – Club Brugge x Anderlecht – Jupiler Pro League
Channels: Disney+
Portugal – Liga Portugal
4:30 PM – Sporting x Gil Vicente – Liga Portugal
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
South American Domestic Leagues
10:45 AM – Montevideo City Torque x Progreso – Campeonato Uruguaio (Uruguay)
Channels: Disney+
3:00 PM – Juventud x Liverpool-URU – Campeonato Uruguaio (Uruguay)
Channels: Disney+
8:00 PM – Miramar Misiones x River Plate-URU – Campeonato Uruguaio (Uruguay)
Channels: Disney+
6:00 PM – Tigre x Boca Juniors – Campeonato Argentino (Argentina)
Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
8:30 PM – River Plate x Vélez Sarsfield – Campeonato Argentino (Argentina)
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Brazilian Women's Football
11:00 AM – Ferroviária x Flamengo – Brasileirão Feminino
Channels: TV Brasil
6:00 PM – Grêmio x Juventude – Brasileirão Feminino
Channels: TV Brasil
6:30 PM – Corinthians x Bahia – Brasileirão Feminino
Channels: Sportv
Brazilian Domestic Competitions
4:00 PM – Vasco da Gama x Palmeiras – Brasileirão
Channels: Globo (except RS and Santos) and Premiere
4:00 PM – Grêmio x Santos – Brasileirão
Channels: Globo (RS and Santos) and Premiere
4:00 PM – Atlético-GO x Novorizontino – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+
6:30 PM – Cruzeiro x Flamengo – Brasileirão
Channels: Record, Youtube/@CazeTV, and Premiere
6:30 PM – Chapecoense x Criciúma – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
6:30 PM – Athletico x Botafogo-SP – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+
8:30 PM – Operário Ferroviário x América-MG – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+
4:30 PM – Ypiranga x CSA – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Youtube/@NossoFutebolCanal and Nosso Futebol
4:30 PM – Floresta x Retrô – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol
7:00 PM – Náutico x Brusque – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol and DAZN
7:00 PM – Guarani x Botafogo-PB – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol and DAZN
North American Domestic Leagues
4:00 PM – New York City x FC Cincinnati – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
8:00 PM – Sporting KC x LA Galaxy – MLS
Channels: TNT, MAX, and AppleTV+
2:00 PM – NJ/NY Gotham x Chicago Stars – NWSL
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr
Brazilian Futsal Competitions
12:00 PM – Cruzeiro x Dracena – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
2:00 PM – Campo Mourão x Jaraguá – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
5:00 PM – Pato x Santo André – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup
12:00 PM – Brasil x Itália – Copa do Mundo FIFA Futebol de Areia
Channels: Sportv and Youtube/@CazeTV
1:30 PM – Espanha x Chile – Copa do Mundo FIFA Futebol de Areia
Channels: Sportv
