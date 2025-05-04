Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Football Games For Sunday, May 4, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


2025-05-04 05:00:33
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments.

From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.

Whether you're following European domestic competitions, South American women's football, or intense cup matches, the excitement is guaranteed.

With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a da full of football drama and entertainment.
Germany – Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga
8:30 AM – Nürnberg x Elversberg – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball

8:30 AM – Hertha Berlin x Greuther Fürth – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball

8:30 AM – Karlsruher x Kaiserslautern – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball

10:30 AM – Augsburg x Holstein Kiel – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball

12:30 PM – Freiburg x Bayer Leverkusen – Bundesliga
Channels: Cultura and OneFootball

2:30 PM – Mainz 05 x Eintracht Frankfurt – Bundesliga
Channels: Nosso Futebol and OneFootball


England – Premier League and Women's Super League
8:00 AM – Manchester United x Manchester City – Women's Super League
Channels: Disney+

10:00 AM – Brighton x Newcastle – Premier League
Channels: ESPN and Disney+

10:00 AM – West Ham x Tottenham – Premier League
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+

10:00 AM – Brentford x Manchester United – Premier League
Channels: Disney+

10:15 AM – Tottenham x Chelsea – Women's Super League
Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+

12:30 PM – Chelsea x Liverpool – Premier League
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
Spain – La Liga and La Liga 2
9:00 AM – Real Madrid x Celta de Vigo – La Liga
Channels: Disney+

9:00 AM – Levante x Tenerife – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+

11:15 AM – Sevilla x Leganés – La Liga
Channels: Disney+

1:30 PM – Espanyol x Real Bétis – La Liga
Channels: Disney+

1:30 PM – Almería x Eldense – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+

1:30 PM – Cartagena x Racing Santander – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+

4:00 PM – Real Sociedad x Athletic Bilbao – La Liga
Channels: Disney+
Italy – Serie A
7:30 AM – Empoli x Lazio – Serie A
Channels: Disney+

10:00 AM – Monza x Atalanta – Serie A
Channels: Disney+

1:00 PM – Roma x Fiorentina – Serie A
Channels: Disney+

3:45 PM – Bologna x Juventus – Serie A
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
Scotland – Scottish Premiership
8:00 AM – Rangers x Celtic – Scottish Premiership
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
Austria – Bundesliga
9:30 AM – Rapid Wien x Wolfsberger – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball

9:30 AM – FC BW Linz x Sturm Graz – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball

9:30 AM – Hartberg x Altach – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball

12:00 PM – Red Bull Salzburg x Austria Wien – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
Norway – Eliteserien
12:00 PM – Viking x Sarpsborg – Eliteserien
Channels: OneFootball

12:00 PM – Tromso x Sandefjord – Eliteserien
Channels: OneFootball

12:00 PM – Stromsgodset x Kristiansund – Eliteserien
Channels: OneFootball

12:00 PM – Molde x Haugesund – Eliteserien
Channels: OneFootball

2:15 PM – Rosenborg x Bryne FK – Eliteserien
Channels: OneFootball
Poland – Ekstraklasa
12:30 PM – Jagiellonia x Gornik Zabrze – Ekstraklasa
Channels: OneFootball
Turkey – Süperlig
1:00 PM – Fenerbahçe x Besiktas – Süperlig
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Belgium – Jupiler Pro League
1:00 PM – Club Brugge x Anderlecht – Jupiler Pro League
Channels: Disney+
Portugal – Liga Portugal
4:30 PM – Sporting x Gil Vicente – Liga Portugal
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
South American Domestic Leagues
10:45 AM – Montevideo City Torque x Progreso – Campeonato Uruguaio (Uruguay)
Channels: Disney+

3:00 PM – Juventud x Liverpool-URU – Campeonato Uruguaio (Uruguay)
Channels: Disney+

8:00 PM – Miramar Misiones x River Plate-URU – Campeonato Uruguaio (Uruguay)
Channels: Disney+

6:00 PM – Tigre x Boca Juniors – Campeonato Argentino (Argentina)
Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+

8:30 PM – River Plate x Vélez Sarsfield – Campeonato Argentino (Argentina)
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Brazilian Women's Football
11:00 AM – Ferroviária x Flamengo – Brasileirão Feminino
Channels: TV Brasil

6:00 PM – Grêmio x Juventude – Brasileirão Feminino
Channels: TV Brasil

6:30 PM – Corinthians x Bahia – Brasileirão Feminino
Channels: Sportv
Brazilian Domestic Competitions
4:00 PM – Vasco da Gama x Palmeiras – Brasileirão
Channels: Globo (except RS and Santos) and Premiere

4:00 PM – Grêmio x Santos – Brasileirão
Channels: Globo (RS and Santos) and Premiere

4:00 PM – Atlético-GO x Novorizontino – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+

6:30 PM – Cruzeiro x Flamengo – Brasileirão
Channels: Record, Youtube/@CazeTV, and Premiere

6:30 PM – Chapecoense x Criciúma – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+

6:30 PM – Athletico x Botafogo-SP – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+

8:30 PM – Operário Ferroviário x América-MG – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+

4:30 PM – Ypiranga x CSA – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Youtube/@NossoFutebolCanal and Nosso Futebol

4:30 PM – Floresta x Retrô – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol

7:00 PM – Náutico x Brusque – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol and DAZN

7:00 PM – Guarani x Botafogo-PB – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol and DAZN
North American Domestic Leagues
4:00 PM – New York City x FC Cincinnati – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+

8:00 PM – Sporting KC x LA Galaxy – MLS
Channels: TNT, MAX, and AppleTV+

2:00 PM – NJ/NY Gotham x Chicago Stars – NWSL
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr
Brazilian Futsal Competitions
12:00 PM – Cruzeiro x Dracena – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial

2:00 PM – Campo Mourão x Jaraguá – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial

5:00 PM – Pato x Santo André – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup
12:00 PM – Brasil x Itália – Copa do Mundo FIFA Futebol de Areia
Channels: Sportv and Youtube/@CazeTV

1:30 PM – Espanha x Chile – Copa do Mundo FIFA Futebol de Areia
Channels: Sportv

Football Games for Sunday, May 4, 2025: Match Schedule and Live Broadcast

MENAFN04052025007421016031ID1109505005

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search