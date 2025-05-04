403
New Balance Kicks Off Grey Days, The Annual Celebration of its Timeless Signature Color and Brand Legacy
(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 1, 2025 – Today, New Balance announces Grey Days, the month-long celebration of its signature color. Grey Days is an homage to everything New Balance represents, bringing together the brand’s family of ambassadors and athletes for a range of special-edition products, events, and stories.
Originally introduced in the 1980s in service of building a superior urban running shoe, the color Grey continues to embody the New Balance’s dedication to craft, quality and fearless independence, in every field.
As running shoe design shifted away from leather and suede and towards synthetic textiles like nylon, vivid colors and bright whites became the order of the day. In keeping with the fearlessly independent New Balance aura, the color Grey stood out amongst its competitors, while proving to be a perfect complement to the concrete and asphalt backdrop of road running. Before long, people noticed that Grey looked good at any speed. While the models have evolved over the years, Grey remains emblematic of New Balance’s aesthetic and an iconic symbol of the brand worldwide.
Grey Days 2025 is an expression of Grey as limitless possibility. The classic New Balance shade is applied in various forms across twenty-one footwear and eleven apparel styles, ranging from all-time classics to modern favorites. For 2025, the reissue of the 1300JP – the legendary style released just once every five years, brings extra excitement to Grey Days. The 1300JP stands out as one of New Balance’s most sought-after styles, not only because of its rarity, but because of its impeccable craftsmanship and unique place in global sneaker culture.
“Whether you’re new to the brand or a longtime loyalist, Grey embodies the promise of everything that sets New Balance apart. The symbolism of Grey has remained central to the brand for decades, and Grey Days 2025 showcases its diverse appeal,” said Brian Lynn, Global Vice President of Lifestyle. “By bringing together an array of our athletes and ambassadors to highlight these exclusive styles, we are honoring the versatility and authenticity that is core to both our heritage and our future.”
Key launches throughout Grey Days will include:
• May 1: The Grey Shop launches in New Balance stores and on NewBalanceand will include new and existing Grey styles from our lifestyle, performance, Numeric, and kids ranges, including the 740, 9060, 1000, T500, Fresh Foam X 1080v14, and more, in addition to a selection of timeless Grey apparel.
• May 14: The 1906 Loafer launches. A reenvisioned classic penny loafer, this juxtaposition of sneaker and formal wear has been in high demand since launching late last year and will be priced at AED 899.
• May 22: The ABZORB 2010 and 471 launch. The latest model launches from New Balance. Both are inspired by the brand’s running heritage, ABZORB 2010 being a progressive take on 2000s-era running and 471 being the consumer’s new go to reimagined from ‘70s running silhouettes. The ABZORB 2010 is retailing at AED 899 and the 471 at AED 649.
• May 29: The 1300JP launches. Released just once every five years, New Balance's 1300JP has become one of the sneaker world's most sought-after styles, priced at AED 1349.
Grey Days styles will be globally available in New Balance stores, NewBalanceand select retailers in May with retail pricing from AED 149.
