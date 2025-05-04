Moci Plans To Launch 38 New E-Services In 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) plans to launch 38 additional electronic services by the end of this year to its already existing e-services.

In a post on its social media platform, recently MoCI revealed the performance for the first quarter (Q1) of this year. Elaborating about the outlook for this year it noted that 38 additional e-services are marked for launch in 2025. It added that six public-private partnership (PPP) opportunities were under review.

The Ministry's strategy 2024-2030 aims to accelerate the national economy and enhance the business environment in Qatar, achieving 100 percent digitalisation of all services and increasing the number of patents with an annual growth rate of 20 percent until 2030.

The single window is performing a vital role in supporting investors establishing, and maintaining their business, throughout different phases, starting from planning to digitally acquiring the needed governmental approval, and registration, using a single smart platform.

This year, Qatar introduced a 50 percent discount on leasing rates in industrial, logistics, and commercial zones in a decision implemented by MoCI and Manateq to foster national economic growth, enhancing the private sector's role, and encouraging entrepreneurship and investment in value-driven sectors.

Furthermore, MoCI also highlighted in the post the performance indicators of the Industry and Business Development sector in the first quarter of 2025.

The key achievements from January to March this year include launch of the service enabling company formation from outside Qatar using foreign investor's passport; streamlining procedures for issuing environmental permits for industrial facilities in partnership with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

Moreover, the first three months witnessed the integration of logistics activities under a single commercial registration in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, and the automatic issuance of tax card upon the registration of a commercial registration.

Also, the launch of the National Product page on the Ministry's website to support fair competition and enhance the quality of national products. It also indicated that the Ministry continued execution of 39,558 inspection operations during Q1, 2025.

Highlighting the performance of the industrial affairs and business development sector, the post noted that in the industry and business development sector, eight new factories were launched in the first quarter with new industrial investments amounting QR50m. Meanwhile the non-hydrocarbon industrial exports reached QR29.8bn and it witnessed 17 percent progress in the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) projects.

Ministry of Commerce and Industry's Strategy and Qatar National Manufacturing Strategy 2024-2030 are set to achieve sustainable economic growth and enhance the business environment in Qatar by promoting sustainable manufacturing and circular economy principles; developing and supporting national industries.

Qatar has made significant strides in reducing its dependence on the oil and gas sector, with initiatives aimed at bolstering key industries such as infrastructure, real estate, finance, health, and education.