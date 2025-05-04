Sports Minister Greets Al Ahli Saudi On ACL Elite Triumph

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Sports and Youth H E Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, who is also the President of Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation's (AGCFF) congratulated Al Ahli Saudi on winning the AFC Champions League (ACL) Elite yesterday.

Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli won the prestigious tournament for the first time, beating Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale 2-0 in the final in Jeddah.

Brazilian winger Galeno struck the opening goal on 35 minutes and former Barcelona and AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie doubled the lead before half-time.

The triumph also sealed their place in the FIFA Club World Cup. Sheikh Hamad affirmed that this outstanding achievement reflects the remarkable progress of Saudi football in particular, and Arab football more broadly.

It highlights the growing strength of clubs and the development of both regional and continental competitions.

The Sports Minister also congratulated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the exemplary organisation of the tournament's final stages, held from April 25 to May 3.