Sheikh Joaan Meets BOA President

Doha: Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani met with President of the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) General Waker-uz-Zaman who is currently visiting Doha.

The meeting focused on exploring ways to strengthen bilateral sports cooperation and promote the exchange of expertise between both committees in the period ahead.

The two sides discussed the ongoing progress of the Olympic movement in Bangladesh and the country's growing engagement at the continental level, reflecting its broader aspirations to cement a stronger presence on the Asian sports stage.

H E Sheikh Joaan reaffirmed the QOC's commitment to supporting National Olympic Committees across Asia and globally through knowledge exchange and collaborative initiatives aimed at fostering sustainable sports development and the advancement of the Olympic Movement.

The talks also touched on preparations for the 20th Asian Games, set to be held next year in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Both sides exchanged views on ways to coordinate efforts and technical expertise to prepare their national teams, while exploring opportunities for bilateral cooperation in the lead-up to this major continental event.

The visit highlighted Qatar's leading role in advancing sports development both regionally and internationally, and its commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships within the global Olympic community.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties expressed their shared aspiration to maintain close coordination and collaboration, in a manner that will further deepen ties between the QOC and the BOA and bring direct benefits to athletes in both countries as they prepare for upcoming competitions.