QOC President Discusses Innovation, Athlete Performance With WHOOP CEO

Doha: Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani met with Founder and CEO of WHOOP Will Ahmed for a forward-looking discussion on the role of innovation and wearable technology in enhancing athlete readiness and optimising competitive performance.

The meeting served as a platform to exchange insights on emerging trends in sports science, with a particular focus on smart monitoring tools and biometric data analysis.

Discussions highlighted how these technologies are being used to improve recovery strategies, manage physical stress, and elevate sleep quality, all essential components of sustainable high-performance in elite sport.

This exchange reflects the QOC's ongoing commitment to adopting global best practices in innovation and sports technology, and to leveraging data-driven knowledge to empower athletes and elevate national sports performance.

Both parties emphasised the importance of continued dialogue between the sports and technology sectors as a catalyst for sporting progress and a reflection of Qatar's broader vision to promote sporting excellence on the international stage.