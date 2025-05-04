Al Marri Steers Kab Ghazal To Asherij Cup Win

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Kab Ghazal delivered a commanding performance in the Asherij Cup, a Local Purebred Arabian Handicap for fillies and mares over 1200m at the Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

The seven-year-old mare, owned by Sharq Stud and trained by Mohd Ahmed Mohd Hasan Al-Sulaiti, tracked the leader throughout before unleashing an impressive turn of foot in the home straight.

With Rashid Ali Al-Marri in the saddle, she surged ahead to win comfortably by a length and a quarter. Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) Racing Manager Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi crowned the winners.

In the penultimate race, Suheal Qatar stormed to win in the Local Thoroughbred Handicap (55-80) with an identical margin under Youssef Lachhab, while Al Mustafiz with Lukas Delozier in the saddle topped the Local Thoroughbred Handicap (55-80) with a huge 10-length triumph.

Earlier, trainer Jassim Al Ghazali completed a double, while jockey Marco Casamento rode his third winner of the day as Al-Yaseen Zakhir triumphed in the Local Purebred Arabian Novice Plate.

They tasted their first win in day's opener when Little Heron claimed the Thoroughbred Handicap (45-65) title.

Casamento also guided Harba Alseej to win in the Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate.

In the Thoroughbred Handicap (60-80), Mohammed Ghazali-trained Due To Dance registered a commanding victory by two lengths and a quarter under Fayos Martin Borja.

