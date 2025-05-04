403
Moscow declares eight Western-provided missiles taken down over Black Sea
(MENAFN) Russian air defenses have reportedly thwarted a major Ukrainian offensive involving Western-supplied missiles and over 170 drones across several regions, according to Moscow’s Defense Ministry. In a statement shared on Telegram Saturday, officials claimed that eight Franco-British Storm Shadow cruise missiles and three Ukrainian-made Neptune-MD guided missiles were shot down, along with 14 unmanned naval vessels in the Black Sea.
The bulk of drone activity was focused on Crimea, where 96 aircraft-type UAVs were intercepted. Additional drones were downed in Krasnodar Region (47), Bryansk and Kursk Regions (16), Rostov Region (9), and Belgorod Region (2).
Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratiev reported that falling drone debris damaged three apartment buildings in Novorossiysk, injuring four people, including two children. Grain storage facilities also caught fire, and drone fragments landed in nearby villages such as Taman, Yurovka, and Tsibanobalka.
In Rostov Region, drone remains caused fires in two homes in the village of Tselina, although no injuries occurred. Bryansk officials also confirmed there were no casualties or structural damage. Authorities in Crimea, Kursk, and Belgorod have not yet issued detailed statements.
As a precaution, traffic on the Crimean Bridge was suspended for four hours during the assault.
Ukraine continues to use kamikaze drones and long-range Western missiles to target Russian territory. On Friday, Ukrainian forces launched an attack on Sevastopol in Crimea, which Russian defenses claimed to have fully intercepted. However, a drone strike in Kherson Region a day earlier left seven dead and over 20 injured in the town of Aleshki.
