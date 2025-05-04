Traffic Accidents Surge In 2024, Resulting In 543 Deaths, 18,275 Injuries - HPC

AMMAN - As Jordan marks World Traffic Day on Sunday, alarming statistics reveal a sharp increase in road traffic accidents in 2024, according to a report issued by the Higher Population Council (HPC).

The number of traffic accidents rose to 190,175 in 2024, up from 122,970 in 2020. Accidents resulting in human casualties also saw a steep rise, increasing from 8,451 to 11,950 cases, with 543 deaths and 18,275 injuries reported in 2024 alone.

The economic burden of these accidents is substantial. The HPC estimated the total direct and indirect cost at approximately JD958 million, representing 2.8 per cent of Jordan's gross domestic product, a figure that aligns with global averages.

The report attributed 97.1 per cent of casualty-related accidents to human error, with male drivers involved in 89 per cent of such incidents. Road conditions were cited in 1.9 per cent of cases, while vehicle-related issues accounted for just 1 per cent.

Drivers aged 18 to 35 were involved in more than half (52.4 per cent) of all accidents and represented 47.7 per cent of total casualties. Among the most common violations were failure to take proper precautions (42.2 per cent), lane violations (22.5 per cent), and failure to yield (10.2 per cent). Newly licensed drivers - those with less than three years of experience - were involved in 10.5 per cent of the total accidents.

The HPC warned of worsening traffic congestion, particularly in the central and northern regions, due to the uneven geographic distribution of the population and the continuous rise in vehicle numbers. Currently, about 92 per cent of the population resides in the northwestern parts of the country, placing immense pressure on the road infrastructure.

The number of registered vehicles in Jordan increased from 1.72 million in 2020 to nearly 2 million in 2024, equivalent to one vehicle for every six people, a dramatic shift from one in 69 in 1970. The figure is projected to surpass 2.3 million by 2030, underscoring the growing strain on the transportation network.