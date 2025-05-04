403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump posts pictures of himself as pope
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has shared an AI-generated image portraying himself as the pope, just days after joking about taking on the role. The digitally altered photo, posted Saturday on his Truth Social platform, shows Trump dressed in papal white robes, a gold cross, and a mitre, with one hand raised in a traditional blessing gesture.
This comes after Trump quipped earlier in the week, “I’d like to be pope, that would be my number one choice,” when asked about potential successors to Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21. Trump also praised Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, though experts point out that an American pope remains unlikely.
Trump and his wife Melania attended Pope Francis’ funeral in Rome on April 26—his first trip abroad since returning to the presidency in January.
Reactions to the AI image were divided. Some users found it amusing, while others criticized it as disrespectful, accusing Trump of trivializing the death of the late pontiff.
The Vatican announced that the conclave to select the next pope will begin on May 8, with cardinals gathering in the Sistine Chapel for the secretive voting process.
Trump and Pope Francis have a history of clashing over issues like immigration. During his presidency, Trump implemented harsh immigration policies, drawing strong criticism from the Vatican. Earlier this year, Pope Francis warned in a letter to U.S. bishops that the demonization of migrants undermines their dignity and fuels a humanitarian crisis.
Their strained relationship dates back to 2016, when the pope criticized those who build walls rather than bridges, widely seen as a rebuke of Trump’s border wall. Trump responded by calling the comments “disgraceful” and accused the Mexican government of manipulating the pope’s stance.
This comes after Trump quipped earlier in the week, “I’d like to be pope, that would be my number one choice,” when asked about potential successors to Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21. Trump also praised Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, though experts point out that an American pope remains unlikely.
Trump and his wife Melania attended Pope Francis’ funeral in Rome on April 26—his first trip abroad since returning to the presidency in January.
Reactions to the AI image were divided. Some users found it amusing, while others criticized it as disrespectful, accusing Trump of trivializing the death of the late pontiff.
The Vatican announced that the conclave to select the next pope will begin on May 8, with cardinals gathering in the Sistine Chapel for the secretive voting process.
Trump and Pope Francis have a history of clashing over issues like immigration. During his presidency, Trump implemented harsh immigration policies, drawing strong criticism from the Vatican. Earlier this year, Pope Francis warned in a letter to U.S. bishops that the demonization of migrants undermines their dignity and fuels a humanitarian crisis.
Their strained relationship dates back to 2016, when the pope criticized those who build walls rather than bridges, widely seen as a rebuke of Trump’s border wall. Trump responded by calling the comments “disgraceful” and accused the Mexican government of manipulating the pope’s stance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment