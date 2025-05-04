Jordan Achieves Notable Progress In Future Of Growth Index

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 4 (Petra) – Jordan has made meaningful strides in the Future of Growth Index, showing balanced progress across its four key pillars: Innovativeness, Inclusiveness, Sustainability, and Resilience.According to the first-quarter 2025 report from the Executive Program of the Economic Modernization Vision (2023–2025), Jordan scored 45.1 out of 100 in innovation, 53 in inclusiveness, 58.2 in sustainability, and 55 in resilience, highlighting a positive trajectory in national development efforts.To enhance the quality of employment and address skills-based job gaps, the Ministry of Labor launched targeted initiatives, including the employment of 1,000 job seekers across governorates through the Productive Branches Initiative. The ministry also delivered career counseling sessions and conducted a detailed analysis of the National Employment Program's beneficiaries to better understand the factors shaping their participation in the labor market.In line with its push toward greater digital equity, the government approved the 2025 Digital Inclusion Policy, aimed at expanding internet access and improving digital infrastructure, especially in underserved regions, supporting broader goals of technological empowerment and socioeconomic inclusion.Jordan also took steps to improve the quality of its data in global benchmarking. A new agreement with the World Economic Forum (WEF) will enable the country to conduct the Executive Opinion Survey for 2025–2026. The government is overseeing the survey's distribution and has finalized a representative sample of participants to ensure credible input into international indices. The Ministry of Planning also participated in the WEF's opening session and submitted the selected data sample, reinforcing Jordan's commitment to evidence-based policymaking.In parallel, the government has reviewed all related sub-indicators of the Future of Growth Index to identify opportunities for further enhancement, working closely with relevant institutions to ensure continued progress.