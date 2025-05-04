Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Portugal To Expel Some 18,000 Illegal Migrants

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Portugal's government announced plans on Saturday to expel about 18,000 foreigners living in the country without legal permits or authorization.
Minister of the Presidency, Antonio Leitao Amaro said the center-right government will issue approximately 18,000 notifications to illegal migrants to leave.
According to Amaro, officials will begin next week by asking some 4,500 undocumented foreigners to leave voluntarily within 20 days.
The announcement comes in the build-up to the country's early general election.

