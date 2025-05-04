QIIB, Visa Launch Prestigious Promotional Campaign

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing commitment to offering its customers the best deals and rewards, QIIB has announced the launch of an exclusive promotional campaign in collaboration with global payments leader Visa. The campaign gives QIIB Visa credit cardholders the chance to win one of four luxurious travel packages for two, covering both London and Paris, with five-star hotel accommodations, business class airfare, and premium shopping experiences at some of Europe's top retail destinations.

The campaign aims to reward customers for their continued use of their credit cards by offering an unforgettable experience that blends luxury, exclusivity, and travel. It aligns with QIIB's strategy of enriching its customers' experiences and supporting their modern lifestyles.

Running from May 1 to June 30, 2025, the campaign offers multiple chances to win, based on cumulative spending with QIIB Visa credit cards. Customers will receive three chances to win for every cumulative QR1,000 spent internationally or through e-commerce transactions, and one chance to win for every cumulative QR1,000 spent locally within Qatar.

According to the campaign's terms and conditions, customers must spend a minimum of QR50,000 using their QIIB Visa credit card during the campaign period to qualify for entry into the travel package draw.

Additionally, new customers who apply for and receive a QIIB Visa credit card during the campaign will enjoy an added advantage - they will receive five bonus entries upon completing their first cumulative spend of QR1,000.

Commenting on the occasion, Khalid Abdul Rahman Al-Shaibei, Head of Business Development at QIIB, said:“We are delighted to announce this innovative campaign, which reflects our ongoing strategy to enhance our customers' experience by offering real rewards that cater to their passion for travel, shopping, and entertainment. London and Paris are two dream destinations for travel enthusiasts, and we have carefully designed a journey that combines luxury accommodation, exceptional experiences, and world-class entertainment - all tailored to meet the expectations of our valued customers.”

For his part, Shashank Singh, Visa's Vice President and General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait, said:“We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with QIIB through this unique offer that combines premium travel and shopping benefits. At Visa, we are committed to delivering rewarding experiences to our customers, especially at a time when the appetite for travel and discovering new destinations continues to grow.”

He added:“This campaign comes at a perfect time, with forecasts pointing to a busy summer travel season. Thanks to Visa's acceptance at more than 150 million merchant locations worldwide, QIIB customers can enjoy the confidence and convenience of using their Visa cards wherever their travels take them.”

This promotional campaign stands out as one of QIIB's key initiatives in the area of loyalty programs and competitive offers. Through such initiatives, the bank aims to deliver real, tangible experiences.