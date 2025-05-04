Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mol Organises Workshop On Occupational Hazards


(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour (MoL), in cooperation with the International Labour Organisation and the Swedish Work Environment Authority, organised a workshop on key occupational hazards.

The event is part of the ministry's ongoing partnership with the ILO and the Swedish Authority in the areas of occupational safety and health, aiming to promote the exchange of expertise and experiences to support the improvement of working conditions.

The workshop held in the presence of Hamad Faraj Dalmouk, Assistant Undersecretary for Migrant Labour Affairs at the Ministry of Labour, aimed to train occupational safety and health inspectors and enhance their knowledge of major workplace risks and how to address them in order to minimise their negative impact on productivity.

The sessions included discussions on preventing musculoskeletal disorders (ergonomics), proper inspection methods for such risks, assessment techniques, and mechanisms to ensure the implementation of appropriate preventive measures to protect workers from occupational illnesses linked to the nature of their work.

