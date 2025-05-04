Amir Heads To Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the country today, heading to Abu Dhabi, on a fraternal visit, at the invitation of his brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

HH the Amir is accompanied by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.