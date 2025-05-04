Naseem Healthcare Receives Recognition At Qatar CSR Summit 2025 For Its Surgical Aid Initiative

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Naseem Healthcare has been recognised at the Qatar CSR Summit 2025 for its groundbreaking Million worth Surgical Aid Initiative - an effort dedicated to providing essential surgical care to those in need, regardless of their financial circumstances.

The initiative, launched as part of Naseem's commitment to healthcare equity, has already touched hundreds of lives across Qatar. This recognition at one of the region's most respected platforms for corporate social responsibility marks not just a milestone, but a moral affirmation.

“Healing remains a universal right - not a privilege” said Mohammed Miandad VP, MD Naseem Healthcare & CMD 33 Holdings.“We are elated as this simple act of compassion could now become a movement, becoming a replicable model to every healthcare organization in the region; this initiative was born from compassion, and this recognition only fuels our responsibility to keep giving back.”

As a pioneer in day-care surgery with world-class outcomes, Naseem Healthcare continues to redefine accessibility in healthcare. The Free Surgery Initiative is not just about procedures - it's about restoring dignity, alleviating pain, and proving that medicine, at its best, is an act of humanity.

The team behind the initiative dedicated the award to the guests, families, and front-line medical professionals who believe in a future where no one is left untreated due to financial barriers.

With this recognition, Naseem Healthcare renews its pledge: to expand the reach of the initiative, collaborate with more partners, and ensure that at Naseem Healthcare, healing is not just a service, it's a promise.