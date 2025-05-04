Australian PM Wins 2Nd Term In Office

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Anthony Albanese has become the first Australian prime minister in two decades to win a second consecutive three-year term.

His center-left Labor Party is on track to secure a strong parliamentary majority, with Australia's public broadcaster ABC projecting 85 seats in the House of Representatives - well above the 76 needed for a majority.

Meanwhile, Peter Dutton, leader of the conservative Liberal Party, conceded defeat and reportedly lost his own seat, according to Al Jazeera.

In his victory speech in Sydney, Albanese pledged to guide the country through a period of global uncertainty.“Australians have chosen to face global challenges the Australian way - looking after each other while building for the future,” he said.

“We do not need to beg, borrow, or copy from anywhere else. We find our inspiration right here, in our values and in our people.”

