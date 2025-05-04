Kabul Urges Islamabad, Delhi To Talk Out Issues

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): In the wake of escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has emphasised the importance of regional peace and stability.

The caretaker government would endeavour to address the Pakistan-India hostilities through peaceful means ̧ promised the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in Kabul.

The MoFA recently organised a roundtable discussion - Tensions in Pakistan-India Relations and Their Regional Impact - an initiative of its Strategic Studies Centre.

The session examined the escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours and its implications for the wider region, particularly Afghanistan.

The tensions were sparked by the April 22 attack in Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir, where unidentified gunmen killed 26 people.

India claimed the attack had“cross-border links” and accused Pakistan-based groups of involvement - an allegation Islamabad has strongly denied, calling instead for a joint investigation.

During the discussion Strategic Studies Centre deputy head Hikmatullah Zaland highlighted the objectives of the meeting and stressed the importance of Afghanistan's balanced foreign policy.

“In accordance with our balanced approach, we maintain engagement with both Pakistan and India,” Zaland said.

He warned further escalation would have direct and adverse effects on the region, including Afghanistan.

Waliullah Shaheen, director of the Strategic Studies Centre, expressed confidence that, despite the severity of the situation, the two countries would not resort to full-scale war and would instead seek a diplomatic resolution.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mufti Noor Ahmad Noor said the attack on tourists in Kashmir had deepened existing tensions, prompting both countries to take measures that were already impacting Afghanistan.

He cited the closure of the Wagah border crossing as an example, noting the move obstructed Afghan trade flows and caused considerable harm to the country's commercial sector.

Given these repercussions, Noor underscored the imperative of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) being prepared for“potential developments”.

He reiterated Afghanistan's neutral stance, pointing to its shared interests and constructive relations with both countries.

“Afghanistan does not wish to see war between the two countries,” he said.“In line with our balanced, economy-oriented policyand considering that regional peace and stability are priorities for IEA, we will continue to pursue a peaceful resolution to the dispute.”

Another participant, Hafiz Ikramuddin Kamil, discussed the legal aspects of the current crisis, focusing particularly on the issue of Indus River Water Treaty.

He explained while the technical feasibility of halting the river's flow was questionable in the long term, such a move would also entail complex legal ramifications under international law.

Nevertheless, he acknowledged the water issue had emerged as a significant consequence of the growing tensions between the two countries.

sa