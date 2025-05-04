Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2 Suspects Detained On Murder In Takhar

2025-05-04 04:00:15
TALOQAN (Pajhwok): Two individuals have been arrested on murder charges in northern Takhar province, police official said on Sunday.

According to a statement from the provincial police headquarters, the two men allegedly stabbed a person to death in the Zargari area of Taloqan City following a family dispute.

The suspects were detained during an operation conducted by security forces from the 4th Police District after an investigation into the incident.

Police said the documents have been handed over to judicial authorities for further legal proceedings.

