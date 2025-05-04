5 Police Personnel Taken Hostage In Kalat

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Unidentified gunmen have taken five police personnel captive in Pakistan's restive southwestern Balochistan province.

The armed individuals blocked the Quetta-Karachi highway in Mangocher area on Saturday and intercepted a vehicle carrying prisoners to Quetta from Gadani jail.

Dawn reported on Sunday the gunmen freed 10 prisoners, including two convicts, and took five police officials hostage.

The private van used for transporting prisoners and its driver were released by the armed men, the newspaper said.

When the wagon reached the Mangocher area of Kalat district in the evening, the armed men intercepted it. All vehicles, including buses and trucks, were checked.

As the five policemen were kidnapped along with their weapons, two others in plainclothes remained safe.

Later on, security forces launched a search operation in the hilly area. No group has claimed responsibility for kidnapping the police officials.

In recent months, Balochistan has witnessed a series of security incidents, including the hijacking of a passenger train.

