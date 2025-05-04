403
Ukraine Reports Shooting Down Two Russian Jets
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Saturday that his military had destroyed two Russian warplanes in the past day using unmanned sea drones near Crimea. In a late-night video address, Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian forces utilized maritime drones to attack targets in the annexed Crimean Peninsula, claiming, "Two Russian warplanes were shot down, and military depots were also destroyed."
Zelenskyy accused Russia of extending the conflict through ongoing daily aerial attacks and intense fighting along the front lines. He stressed Ukraine's willingness to initiate an immediate ceasefire if Russia takes corresponding actions. "We are ready to move toward a ceasefire even starting today, if Russia is ready to take reciprocal steps -- complete silence, a lasting ceasefire of at least 30 days," he declared.
The Ukrainian president called on international partners to implement stronger sanctions against Russia, asserting, "Without pressure on Moscow, Russia will continue to wage war. He added, “Sanctions on Russian energy and banks can definitely help establish peace.”
Zelenskyy also mentioned that Kyiv is preparing for high-level diplomatic discussions and hopes that allies can influence Moscow towards a complete ceasefire.
As of now, Russia has not issued an immediate response to these claims.
