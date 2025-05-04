403
Euro Area Inflation Holds Steady in April
(MENAFN) According to a preliminary report released by Eurostat on Friday, the annual consumer inflation rate in the euro area remained unchanged at 2.2 percent in April, aligning with predictions from financial analysts.
This outcome matched market projections, which had anticipated a slight dip to 2.1 percent.
Energy costs experienced a sharper yearly decline, decreasing by 3.5 percent in April compared to a 1 percent reduction in March.
This steeper drop contributed to the overall moderation of headline inflation.
Meanwhile, core inflation—a measure that strips out unpredictable items such as energy and food—rose to 2.7 percent.
This figure surpassed market expectations, which had forecasted a more modest increase to 2.5 percent.
Among the various sectors, services maintained the highest annual inflation rate in April, reaching 3.9 percent, up from 3.5 percent in the previous month.
The category of food, alcohol, and tobacco followed, posting a 3 percent increase, slightly above the 2.9 percent seen in March.
On a monthly basis, the consumer price index (CPI) across the eurozone climbed by 0.6 percent, maintaining the same pace as observed in March.
