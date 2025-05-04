403
US reportedly prepares fresh Russia sanctions
(MENAFN) The United States is preparing a new round of economic sanctions targeting Russia to pressure Moscow into settling the ongoing Ukraine conflict, Reuters reported on Friday. However, it remains uncertain whether President Donald Trump will approve the sanctions.
Sources suggest that Trump has not ruled out the sanctions, especially if a ceasefire is not achieved soon. Moscow recently offered a 72-hour ceasefire from May 8 to 10, framing it as an opportunity for direct negotiations with Kiev. However, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky dismissed the proposal as manipulative and called for a longer 30-day truce.
The new sanctions under consideration are likely to focus on state-owned Russian energy giant Gazprom, as well as major entities in the natural resources and banking sectors. However, specific details on the targets remain unclear.
Russia has been under US sanctions since 2014 due to the Ukraine crisis, with measures becoming more severe after the conflict intensified in 2022. Moscow has repeatedly condemned the sanctions as illegal.
The US National Security Council is reportedly coordinating the new sanctions, but they will require Trump’s approval before they can be finalized. The administration has also been involved in peace efforts, including a peace plan that would recognize Russian sovereignty over Crimea, freeze the conflict along current front lines, and acknowledge Moscow’s control over the four Ukrainian regions that voted to join Russia.
Meanwhile, US Senator Lindsey Graham stated that over 70 senators support imposing strong sanctions on Russia if Moscow resists peace talks, emphasizing that these measures would help the US president gain leverage in negotiations.
However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed concern about the potential for new sanctions, arguing that they could derail diplomatic efforts and prolong the war. He emphasized the importance of giving diplomacy a chance before escalating the conflict further.
