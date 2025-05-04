403
US explains view on Ukraine peace discussions
(MENAFN) The United States will not abandon its role in facilitating peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, despite earlier remarks suggesting it might pull out, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified on Friday. Rubio emphasized, however, that if the negotiations remain stalled, the US may choose to step back.
State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce had previously stated that the US would reconsider its role as a mediator if there was no progress between the two sides. She explained that the US could step back from the peace process if it fails to make headway.
Later, Rubio spoke on Fox News, asserting that the US would not give up on the effort but would remain ready to assist if progress is possible. He added that the final decision would rest with President Donald Trump. "At some point, either something will happen, or we need to move on," Rubio said.
He also made it clear that the conflict is not the US's war, noting that the country's focus has shifted to priorities like China and Iran's nuclear threat.
Bruce later clarified that the US position on peace talks remains unchanged for now, but it could evolve if no progress is made. She denied suggestions that the US is backing away from its efforts.
Since his return to office, Trump has urged both Moscow and Kiev to work toward a ceasefire, though he has expressed frustration over the lack of meaningful progress. Meanwhile, Moscow has indicated its willingness for direct talks with Kiev without preconditions, but Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has rejected this offer, calling it a manipulative tactic.
