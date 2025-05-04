403
Apple Reports Strong Growth in Revenue
(MENAFN) Apple's revenue and profits saw significant growth in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, which ended on March 29, as reported in a company statement on Thursday.
The tech giant’s revenue for the period climbed by 5 percent compared to the previous year, reaching USD95.4 billion.
In terms of net profit, Apple reported USD24.8 billion, an increase from USD23.6 billion in the same quarter of 2024.
Additionally, the company’s earnings per share rose to USD1.65 from USD1.53 during the same period the previous year.
These results exceeded market expectations for both revenue and profit.
Apple also saw impressive sales growth across its product lines. iPhone sales grew by nearly 2 percent, totaling USD46.8 billion for the quarter.
Mac sales saw a nearly 7 percent increase, reaching USD7.9 billion, while iPad sales surged by 15 percent, totaling USD6.4 billion.
"Today Apple is reporting strong quarterly results, including double-digit growth in Services,” stated Apple CEO Tim Cook. “We were happy to welcome iPhone 16e to our lineup and to introduce powerful new Macs and iPads that take advantage of the extraordinary capabilities of Apple silicon. And we were proud to announce that we’ve cut our carbon emissions by 60% over the past decade," he added.
