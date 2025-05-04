Pralhad Joshi Hails Angola's Entry In Solar Alliance

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi announced on Sunday that Angola has officially signed the Framework Agreement of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), an organisation in which India is spearheading global efforts to promote green energy.

"The signing took place during the State Visit of the President of Angola to India, marking a pivotal moment in global efforts to promote solar energy," Union Minister Joshi said.

The minister said that an African country joining the ISA represents a significant move to strengthen international collaboration on renewable energy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held bilateral talks with Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco at Hyderabad House in the national capital, announcing a $200 million defence credit line to Angola and expanding cooperation in public infrastructure, defence and space technology.

The leaders engaged in discussions aimed at deepening cooperation across sectors such as agriculture, traditional medicine, diamond processing, fertiliser and critical minerals. The two sides also agreed to start a Youth Exchange Programme as Yoga and Bollywood are quite popular in Angola, a country which has a sizeable Indian diaspora.

Angolan President Joao Manuel Lourenco has termed his first state visit to India historic and timely, since this year India and Angola are celebrating the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

It also comes in a year when President Lourenco has assumed the Chair of the African Union. It was during India's G20 Presidency that the African Union was included as its full member.

PM Modi, on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, extended best wishes to Angola for its chairmanship of the African Union.

"It is a matter of great pride for us that the African Union was granted permanent membership of the G20 during India's G20 presidency. India and African countries raised their voices in unison against colonial rule, inspiring one another in the process. Today, we stand united in advocating for the interests, hopes, expectations, and aspirations of the Global South," PM Modi said.

The two leaders also agreed that terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity and need to take firm and decisive action against the terrorists and those who support them.

The Prime Minister also thanked Angola for its support to India's fight against cross-border terrorism.