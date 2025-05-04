Pakistan Envoy Says Ready To Use 'Conventional And Nuclear' Weapons Against India

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pakistan is ready to use both "conventional and nuclear" weapons against India in its "imminent" conflict, its ambassador to Russia said on Saturday.

In an exclusive interview with RT news, Pakistan's ambassador to Russia Muhammad Khalid Jamali said, "We are going to respond this time and we are going to respond with the full spectrum of power."

"We, in Pakistan, will use a full spectrum of power, both conventional and nuclear ," he said.

Jaishankar speaks to Russia's Lavrov, talks Indo-Pak relations after Pahalgam

The ambassador's statement came as tensions between India and Pakistan escalated in the aftermath of the terror attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.

The Resistance Front (TRF) , a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack.

India and Pakistan have taken a slew of measures against each other following the attack. Indian has shut the Attari border, suspended the Indus Waters Treaty , imposed a ban on the import of all goods originating from or transiting through Pakistan, among other measures.

Earlier, Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif had warned his country's military was 'prepared for any eventuality' amid escalating tensions and downgraded diplomatic relations with India.

Asif told British news channel Sky News that the worsening ties between the two neighbouring nations post the Pahalgam terror attack might lead to an all-out India-Pakistan war.

Khawaja Asif had also reportedly admitted that Pakistan as a country has been 'supporting, backing and funding' terrorism for three decades. Asif said that it was a mistake that the country was suffering from.

Later, Asif's X account was“withheld” in India.

Recently, India imposed a ban on the import of goods coming from or transiting through Pakistan and also the entry of Pakistani ships into its ports even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country is committed to taking "firm and decisive" action against terrorists and their backers.

In retaliation, Pakistan ordered that any Indian flag carriers will not be allowed to visit any Pakistani port and also barred Pakistani ships from docking at any Indian port.