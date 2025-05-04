Samsung Challenges $520 Million Tax Demand In India, Points To Reliance Practice

MENAFN - Live Mint) Samsung has approached an Indian tribunal seeking to overturn a $520 million tax demand over alleged misclassification of imported networking equipment, arguing that authorities were aware of the classification practice for years Reuters reported.

The company pointed out that Reliance had been importing the same components in a similar way without issue, according to official documents.

This makes Samsung the second major foreign firm in recent months to contest an Indian tax demand.

Earlier, Volkswagen took legal action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, challenging a record $1.4 billion tax claim over similar allegations of misclassifying imported components.

In the Samsung case, Indian tax authorities in January demanded the company pay $520 million, accusing it of evading 10–20% import tariffs by misclassifying a crucial mobile tower component. The equipment was reportedly sold to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio between 2018 and 2021, Reuters reported.

Samsung, in its 281-page appeal filed with the Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) in Mumbai, strongly criticized the tax authorities. The company argued that officials were“fully aware” of its import practices, noting that Reliance had followed a“long-established practice” of importing the same equipment without paying tariffs for at least three years until 2017.

Samsung's India unit says it discovered during an Indian tax investigation that Reliance had been warned about the practice way back in 2017, but Reliance did not inform the South Korean company about it and tax officials never questioned Samsung.

"The classification adopted by the appellant (Samsung) was known to the authorities, however the same was never questioned ... Department was fully aware," Samsung says in its April 17 filing, which is not public but was seen by Reuters.

“Reliance Jio officials did not inform” Samsung about the tax warning of 2017, it adds.

Further details regarding the 2017 warning issued to Reliance by tax authorities remain undisclosed, and were not included in Samsung's legal filing. Reliance has also not responded to queries from Reuters on the matter.

In addition to the $520 million tax demand against Samsung, Indian authorities have imposed an $81 million fine on seven of its employees, bringing the total liability to $601 million. It remains unclear whether the Samsung employees are individually contesting the penalties.

The tax demand represents a substantial chunk of last year's net profit of $955 million for Samsung in India, where it is one of the largest players in the consumer electronics and smartphones market.

In defending its tariff declarations, Samsung also argues in its filing that the tax authority passed the order in January "in a hurry" and it was not provided "a fair opportunity" to present its case, despite the "huge stakes" involved.

The Samsung case concerns imports of a component called "Remote Radio Head", a radio-frequency circuit enclosed in a small outdoor module, that tax officials say is "one of the most important" parts of 4G telecoms systems.

The case against Samsung alleges it misclassified the component's imports worth $784 million from Korea and Vietnam between 2018 to 2021, to maximise profits, Reuters reported.

Investigators found that Samsung“transgressed all business ethics and industry practices or standards in order to achieve their sole motive of maximising their profit by defrauding the government exchequer,” the January order stated.

(With inputs from Reuters)