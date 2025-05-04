Men More Likely To Suffer And Die From These 3 Common Illnesses, Reveals Study: Here Are Top Findings

MENAFN - Live Mint) A new study revealed that men are more at risk of death from certain chronic medical conditions. The UK-based research found that the three most common illnesses affecting males are hypertension, diabetes, and HIV/AIDS.

The research published in the journal PLOS Medicine found that men were more likely to be exposed to risk factor - such as smoking, while women were more likely to be obese and engage in unsafe sex.

According to the research experts, the study underscores sex-based differences at each step of the "health pathway." The key observations of the report align the developments from previous studies that suggest that fewer men opt for preventive, diagnostic, and treatment services. Notably, women are more likely to get themselves screened, diagnosed and seek treatment in cases such as HIV and COVID-19.

Roadblocks in men's medical treatment

Norms related to masculinity and healthcare financing are reportedly roadblocks in men's path to seek medical care while women were more likely to be concerned about their health and to seek medical intervention.

Co-founder of Global 50/50, Kent Buse said,“Most of these differences are not explained by sex (biology) alone, but by socially-constructed gender -- highlighting the importance of taking a gender justice approach to reducing health inequities. A gender analysis can help to shape systems of health for all.”

"Males had significantly higher prevalence rates of conditions in 56 per cent of countries for HIV and AIDS, 30 per cent for diabetes, and four per cent for hypertension," the study states.

On medical diagnosis among women, the report said, "Females, on the other hand, had significantly higher prevalence rates of conditions in 14 per cent of countries for HIV and AIDS, five per cent for diabetes, and only in India for hypertension," they wrote.

Altogether, death rates obtained from the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) dataset revealed that mortality was higher among men in 131 countries (64 per cent) for HIV/AIDS, compared to women. For hypertension, death rate was higher among men in 107 countries (53 per cent) and for diabetes (49 per cent) it was on the higher end in 100 countries.

(With PTI inputs)