Final Day Of Judo Action In Quba As Medal Contests Conclude

MENAFN - AzerNews) The European Cup for cadet judokas, held in Quba, Azerbaijan, is set to conclude today.

Azernes reports that medalists will be determined in the boys' 73 kg, 81 kg, 90 kg, and +90 kg weight categories on the final day of the competition.

Among the girls, winners will be crowned in the 57 kg, 63 kg, 70 kg, and +70 kg divisions.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijani athletes secured an impressive 12 medals on the opening day of the tournament. A total of 141 athletes (100 boys and 41 girls) are representing the host nation in the event.