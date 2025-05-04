403
La Martina Polo Mystery Is Happening At Iconic City Landmarks In Mumbai
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, May 2, 2025 – There's something quietly cinematic happening across Mumbai. At first, it's just a detail - the glint of a brass stirrup, the curve of a saddle silhouette, or the disciplined grip of a polo mallet. Then you look again, and the full picture begins to form. This isn't coincidence. This is La Martina.
Over the past few days, the city's most iconic landmarks - the imposing steps of the Asiatic Society, the sunlit arches near the Gateway of India, the quiet elegance of South Bombay's colonial façades have transformed into something of an open-air set. Here, heritage isn't just a backdrop; it's a dialogue. With camera crews, sharp tailoring, timeless classics, and a certain old-world swagger, the scenes feel like a fashion mystery unfolding in plain sight, carrying the unmistakable language of polo - Argentina's enduring gift to the world.
While La Martina has yet to issue any formal statement, its presence alone is enough to spark conversation. The city's most iconic landmarks have become the canvas for something distinctively refined.
Founded in Buenos Aires in 1985, La Martina was born from the pampas of Argentina and the soul of the polo field. What began as a maker of technical gear for the world's finest players has evolved into a global symbol of heritage and elegance - carrying the spirit of polo into every stitch. Today, the brand continues to craft collections that honour tradition through modern craftsmanship - with garments, accessories, and leather goods that echo the grit of the sport and the grace of its culture.
In Mumbai, these values find a fitting stage. A city steeped in history yet surging with energy - much like La Martina itself.
About La Martina
La Martina is a premium Argentine brand globally recognized for its authentic connection to the sport of polo and its commitment to craftsmanship, heritage, and elegance. Founded in Buenos Aires in 1985, La Martina began as a specialist in technical polo equipment and has since evolved into a globally respected lifestyle brand. La Martina channels the spirit of the sport into refined clothing, leather goods, and accessories - a wardrobe of true timeless classics shaped by craft and culture. Present in over 60 countries, La Martina carries forward the legacy of Argentine polo with quiet confidence and enduring style.
