Exhibition By Italian Artist Quayola At M7 From Tuesday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The exhibition New Landscape by Quayola, an internationally renowned Italian artist, offers a new perspective on the representation of natural landscapes through hybrid photographic techniques, emerging technologies, and computational strategies.

Promoted by the Embassy of Italy in Qatar, in collaboration with Fondazione AGO – Modena Fabbriche Culturali and with the support of the Directorate-General for Contemporary Creativity of the Italian Ministry of Culture, the exhibition will take place from May 6 to July 19, 2025, at M7 in Doha.

Curated by Claudio Composti, the exhibition unfolds as an investigation into nature, observed and reinterpreted by machines, in a continuous dialogue between visual tradition and technological innovation.

Italian Ambassador to Qatar, H E Paolo Toschi, welcomed the opening of New Landscape in Doha:“This exhibition gives a new perspective to the dialogue between tradition and innovation on landscape, an artistic subject that both in Italy and in Qatar is at the centre of artistic and cultural experience. I am sure this exhibition will contribute to enhance the commonalities that our cultures share, further strengthening ties between our two Countries.”

In the context of a society where technology continuously shapes our perception of reality, Quayola's work questions what it means to represent nature today. The artist employs ultra-high-resolution cameras, 3D scanners, and laser sensors-such as LIDAR (Laser Imaging Detection and Ranging)-to carry out a series of observations on landscapes and natural phenomena, transforming them into complex digital renderings. In this process, the algorithmic gaze of the machine becomes a co-author of the image, generating visions that reveal elements invisible to the human eye and introducing a new visual grammar.

As curator Claudio Composti notes, Quayola's poetics are rooted in a direct engagement with tradition, which he then subverts through the use of advanced technologies. Quayola's work documents a new method of observing and representing, questioning the role of the artist and the nature of reality in the information age. The exhibition will be open to the public with free admission.

